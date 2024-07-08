Cannard did not respond to repeated requests for comment. The White House would not comment specifically on the purpose of Cannard’s recent visits or whether they were related to the president. “A wide variety of specialists from the Walter Reed system visit the White House complex to treat the thousands of military personnel who work on the grounds,” Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement.

Without discussing Cannard specifically, Bates said that the president “has been seen by a neurologist once a year” as part of his overall annual physical checkup and “that examination has found no sign of Parkinson’s and he is not being treated for it”. He declined to provide dates of any meetings between Biden and any of his specialists but said “there have been no neurologist visits besides the one for his physical per year, three in total” during his 3½ years in office.

At her regular briefing later in the day, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, refused to answer questions about Cannard’s visits, saying she would not discuss specialists who come to the White House out of concern for their “privacy” and “security”, even though Cannard lists his affiliation with the White House on a public website.

Cannard met on January 17 with Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, as well as John Atwood, a cardiologist at Walter Reed, and another person in the early evening in the White House residence clinic, the logs showed. That meeting came a month before Biden underwent his most recent annual physical checkup at Walter Reed on February 28.

In a six-page letter released after that checkup, O’Connor said the president’s medical team had conducted “an extremely detailed neurologic exam” that had yielded “no findings which would be consistent with” Parkinson’s, stroke or other central neurological disorders. O’Connor did not say whether the examination contained common tests for assessing cognitive decline or detecting signs of dementia that are often recommended for older adults.

Biden during the CNN presidential debate with Donald Trump on June 27. Photo / Kenny Holston, The New York Times

The White House has said in recent days that there has been no reason to conduct further examination since February. Questions about Biden’s health, and specifically about Parkinson’s, have proliferated since his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27. In interviews with ABC News on Friday and MSNBC on Monday, Biden said he had the equivalent of a neurological exam every day because of the pressure of presidential duties.

The visitor logs, which have also been reported by other news organisations, including The New York Post and The Guardian, indicated that Cannard’s first recorded visit to the White House during the Biden administration was on November 15, 2022. The records indicate that he was visiting Joshua Simmons, whose title is not listed.

Cannard’s eight more recent visits started July 28, 2023, when he was listed as meeting with Megan Nasworthy, a White House liaison to Walter Reed. She was listed as the person visited for seven of those meetings, which consistently occurred early, between 7am and 9am on Fridays, with the exception of the last meeting, which occurred on Thursday, March 28, the day before Good Friday. The logs note a 10th visit that appeared to be for a family tour of the White House.

Bates said that while the president always travels with regular doctors, “he has not seen specialists in Delaware”, where he has private residences.

Around the time of the first meetings, Cannard published a research paper in the journal Parkinsonism & Related Disorders on the early stages of Parkinson’s.

An array of neurologists who have not personally examined Biden said they observed symptoms in his public appearances that were consistent with Parkinson’s or a related disease, such as hypophonic speech, forward flexed posture, a shuffling gait, masked face and irregular speech pattern. But they emphasised that a specific diagnosis could not be given without firsthand examination.

White House officials said that Biden had shown no signs of Parkinson’s and that O’Connor found no reason to reevaluate Biden for the disease since his physical in February. Bates also said the president has never taken Levodopa or other drugs for that condition.

In his interview with ABC News on Friday, Biden declined to agree to an independent neurological and cognitive exam. “I get a cognitive test every day,” he said, meaning that the exceptional challenges of the presidency effectively tested him on a daily basis.

Calling into Morning Joe on MSNBC on Monday morning, Biden insisted again that his confusion and halting performance at the debate were an aberration due in part to an infection or other minor ailment, and were not a sign of a larger medical issue.

“If there was something that was wrong that night, it’s not like it comes and that’s one night and it goes away,” he said. “That’s why I’ve been out. I’ve been testing myself, testing everywhere I go. Going out and making the case. The night of that debate, I went out. I was out until 2 o’clock in the morning that very night. That very night. It drives me nuts, people talking about this.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Emily Baumgaertner and Peter Baker

Photographs by: Pete Marovich, Doug Mills and Kenny Holston

©2024 THE NEW YORK TIMES