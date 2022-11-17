Photographers caught sight of President Joe Biden's notes from staff during the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment meeting at the G20 summit. Photo / AP

Joe Biden’s note cards strike again.

The gaffe-prone US President has once again flashed his ‘cheat sheet’ in view of cameras, revealing detailed instructions given to him by staff during his visit to Bali this week.

Biden was attending an event on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on Tuesday when he inadvertently showed off his instructions as he rifled through his papers.

“YOU, President Widodo, and Prime Minister Kishida will take a photo directly before the event starts,” the bullet points in bright red letters read.

“YOU will sit at the centre, front tables alongside President Widodo and President von der Leyen.

“Photos will be taken of the leaders seated around the table.

“President Widodo delivers remarks (5 minutes) and introduces YOU.

“YOU will deliver opening remarks (5 minutes), then introduce President von der Leyen.

“SEE NEXT PAGE FOR OPENING REMARKS ->”

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo speaks while seated next to US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment meeting at the G20 summit in Nusa Dua. Photo / AP

The following day Biden again gave reporters a glimpse at his note cards as he addressed the missile strike in Poland.

The President has habit of flashing his notes in view of cameras.

In June, he held up a comically detailed cheat sheet prepared for a meeting with wind industry executives.

Staff ordered “YOU take YOUR seat” and “YOU give brief comments (2 minutes)”, among other very specific directions.

He has also been spotted with cheat sheets featuring names and pictures of reporters or other officials to call on.

President Joe Biden also gave reporters a glimpse at his note cards as he addressed the missile strike in Poland. Photo / AP

The US leader flew home from Indonesia on Wednesday after the Bali summit, where he held historic talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Despite a chilling warning from the Chinese President that Taiwan was the “first red line” that “must not be crossed”, Biden was optimistic after the meeting.

“I absolutely believe there need not be a new Cold War,” he said.

“I have met many times with Xi Jinping and we were candid and clear with one another across the board. I do not think there is any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan.”