Japanese bus driver steals $7, loses $84,000 pension

- A Japanese bus driver lost his $84,000 retirement package after being fired for stealing $7.
- The Supreme Court ruled in favour of Kyoto City, reinstating the original penalty.
- The court said the driver’s actions could undermine public trust in the bus service.
A Japanese bus driver with 29 years of service lost his retirement package worth $84,000 after being fired for stealing $7 from passengers’ fares.
Kyoto City sacked the man, who was not named, after he was filmed by the security camera of his bus pilfering 1000 yen ($7) in 2022.
After he was denied his retirement money of more than 12 million yen ($84,000), the driver sued the city but lost the case.
The verdict was overturned in his favour, with a court ruling that the punishment was excessive.