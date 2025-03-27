- Japan’s National Police Agency plans to limit ATM withdrawals and transfers to 300,000 yen daily for people aged 75 or older.
Japan’s National Police Agency is considering limiting ATM withdrawals and transfers to a total of ¥300,000 ($3485) per day for people aged 75 or older after a sharp increase in the number of special fraud victims, the Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.
The agency is co-ordinating with the Japanese Bankers Association and other entities to revise regulations related to a law aimed at preventing the transfer of criminal proceeds.
Currently, each financial institution sets their own ATM usage limits on a voluntary basis, with examples including “¥500,000 per day for withdrawals” and “¥1 million per day for transfers”. This would be the first time that a uniform limit is systematically imposed.