James Bulger killer Jon Venables 'uses porn to cope in jail'

Child killer Jon Venables uses sex and pornography "as a means of coping" and has an "attraction to sexual violence", parole experts have warned.

The chilling details are revealed in documents released yesterday which explain why he was denied the chance of freedom last month.

Two-year-old James Bulger was tortured and killed by Venables and Robert Thompson – who were both 10 at the time – after they snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in February 1993.

The pair were jailed for life but released on licence with new identities in 2001. Venables, now 36, was sent back to prison in 2010 and again in 2017 for possessing indecent images of children.

Jon Venables has spent most of his life behind bars. Photo / Supplied

Last year it was reported that Venables could be shipped from the United Kingdom to New Zealand to start a new life.

At the time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a sharp message for the killer, telling him "don't bother applying".

British officials have reportedly grown tired of creating new identities for Venables who was granted lifelong anonymity after he was found guilty of murder aged 10.

He has been serving a 40-month sentence and this year the Parole Board was asked to review his case when he became eligible for release on licence. The panel decided he should not be freed.

The assessment read: "The risk factors identified at the time of his offending included his sexual interests and an attraction to sexual violence as well as other issues considered relevant but amenable to change.

"Risk factors identified in subsequent reviews include thinking about sex a lot, problems in maintaining relationships, concerns about self-awareness, and his ability to deal with stress.

"Features leading up to his offending as an adult included a sense of dissatisfaction and lack of fulfilment in life, a need for excitement, and a tendency to turn to sex or pornography as a means of coping."

CCTV captured Bulger being led away by his killers. Photo / Supplied

During his time in prison, his behaviour was said to have been "positive". He had a job and was attending courses to address his "propensity for sexual offending", the papers said.

A number of "protective factors" – which may deter him from reoffending – were also considered, including level of intelligence, making constructive use of his time and having a motivation for self-reflection.

Summarising the decision to refuse parole, the document said: "Given that key areas of risk remained subject to continuing interventions, the panel considered that Mr Venables was appropriately located in custody where outstanding levels of risk could be addressed."

Venables will be eligible for another parole review in two years' time. A spokesman for the Parole Board said: "Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community."

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald