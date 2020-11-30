Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Jailed, exiled, silenced: Smothering East Africa's political opposition

7 minutes to read

Pop star and political activist Bobi Wine greets followers as he arrives home from prison in Kampala, Uganda. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Abdi Latif Dahir

Since the presidential campaign kicked off in Uganda in early November, the most prominent opposition candidate, Bobi Wine, has been tear-gassed, arrested and beaten by police, held in solitary confinement, and charged in court for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.