Ivanka and Jared refused to let Secret Service use their bathrooms - report

Secret Service detail protecting Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were reportedly denied access to their mansion's bathrooms.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner refused to allow the Secret Service detail protecting them to use any of the 6.5 bathrooms in their Washington DC mansion.

"Many US Secret Service agents have stood guard in Washington's elite Kalorama neighbourhood, home over the years to Cabinet secretaries and former presidents," the Washington Post reported.

"Those agents have had to worry about death threats, secure perimeters and suspicious strangers. But with the arrival of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, they had a new worry: finding a toilet.

"Instructed not to use any of the half-dozen bathrooms inside the couple's house, the Secret Service detail assigned to President Trump's daughter and son-in-law spent months searching for a reliable restroom to use on the job, according to neighbours and law enforcement officials.

"After resorting to a porta-potty, as well as bathrooms at the nearby home of former president Barack Obama and the not-so-nearby residence of Vice President Pence, the agents finally found a toilet to call their own."

The Post reports that the Secret Service detail were forced to rent a basement studio, with a bathroom, from a neighbour of the Kushner family. It has cost the federal government more than US$100,000 to date, with the rent US$3000 a month.

Secret Service agents were walking down the street to BARACK OBAMA'S HOUSE and using his bathroom while they were on the job, because Ivanka and Jared wouldn't let the agents use their toilets. https://t.co/YKXXrmazaI — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) January 14, 2021

A White House spokesperson has disputed this report, saying the Secret Service made the decision not to allow the couple's detail inside their home. The Post says that account is disputed by a law enforcement official, who insisted the agents were kept out "at the family's request".

A spokeswoman for the Secret Service would not comment.

The story includes quotes from neighbours who remember seeing the porta-potty, and felt sympathy for the Secret Service agents.