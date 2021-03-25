'It's too painful, daddy': Last words of 7-year-old girl who became the youngest victim to the army brutality in Myanmar

Khin Myo Chit was shot inside her home in front of her family when security forces opened fire in the Chan Mya Thazi township. Photo / Twitter

The family of 7-year-old Khin Myo Chit revealed her last words as she was gunned down while she was trying to run into her father's arms. She was rushed for medical attention but died due to the bullet wounds just half an hour later.

The child became the youngest victim of the violent takeover by the Myanmar army.

"Khin Myo Chit was shot in the abdomen by a soldier while she sat in her father's lap inside her home in Aung Pin Le ward," the online news service Myanmar Now reported, quoting her sister, Aye Chan San.

The report said the shooting took place when soldiers were raiding homes in her family's neighbourhood. The sister said a soldier shot at their father when he denied that any people were hiding in their home, and hit the girl.

Aye Chan San said the soldiers then beat her 19-year-old brother with their rifle butts and took him away.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said the United Nations was "extremely disturbed over the killing by security forces of a 7-year-old child in her home".

"There must be accountability for all the crimes and human rights violations that continue to be perpetrated in Myanmar," he said.

Haq said the UN noted reports of the release of hundreds of demonstrators and remained concerned about ongoing arrests by the military, including of journalists and civil society leaders.

The UN called "for the release of all those arbitrarily detained, including President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi".

Haq said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN special envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener "will continue to mobilise international action for the restoration of democracy and human rights in Myanmar".

-AP