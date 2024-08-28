Curious fox became her friend

“She lost her orientation, and she wandered off the path that she has known for more than 40 years,” Roberto, her other son, said.

She went missing last Wednesday, August 21, and it was not until four days later that she was found by rescuers.

She is now recovering in hospital. Her ordeal was recounted by her family.

Italian woman Giuseppina Bardelli used her past experience hiking and climbing to stay alive in the wilderness.

“She drank rainwater that she found in puddles,” Roberto told Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“At night she slept under trees, using vegetation to cover herself.”

She also befriended a wild fox that came sniffing around her out of curiosity.

“The fox approached her several times. They sort of became friends. And every evening she recited the rosary. She knew that every day could be her last,” her son said.

Bardelli appears not to have been frightened by her four days alone in the woods. Her family says she drew on her past experience hiking and climbing as a member of the Italian Alpine Club.

When she was finally discovered and brought to safety, her family were hugely relieved.

“It was an indescribable feeling,” Roberto said. “When I saw the Carabinieri come towards me, I knew that something had happened. When they said that she was alive, the joy was immense.

“Huge thanks go to the many people who helped us. She’s OK now.”