An 88-year-old Italian woman who got lost in a forest while looking for mushrooms survived for four days by drinking rainwater from puddles, reciting the rosary and talking to a fox.
Giuseppina Bardelli ventured into the mountains near her home in the village of Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca, on the border with Switzerland, taking a path that she had walked many times before. She was with her 57-year-old son, Sergio, but they became separated in the woods.
The grandmother lost her way, wandering further into the forest.
She then slipped and fell about 6m, tumbling into a thicket of ferns and injuring herself. The fall broke a couple of her ribs and slightly perforated a lung, her family said.
Sergio had raised the alarm and a huge search involving drones, a helicopter, volunteers and police was launched.