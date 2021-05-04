Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Israeli officials had a plan to prevent tragedy at Mt. Meron. It was ignored

9 minutes to read
A vigil in Tel Aviv on Sunday in memory of the 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in the stampede. Photo / AP

A vigil in Tel Aviv on Sunday in memory of the 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in the stampede. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Patrick Kingsley and Isabel Kershner

Years of negligence preceded the stampede that killed 45 people. But patchwork religious oversight and the state's reluctance to intervene sunk efforts to bring order to the site.

A week before the annual Jewish pilgrimage

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.