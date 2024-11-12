A day before the deadline, the Israeli military said it opened the Kissufim crossing “as part of the effort and commitment to increase the volume and routes of aid” to Gaza.
“Food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment” were delivered to central and southern Gaza, the army said in a joint statement with COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories.
“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is now at its worst point since the war began in October 2023,” they said in a joint statement.
Aid at ‘lowest level’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin warned Israel last month it had 30 days to ramp up aid deliveries to Gaza or risk losing some military assistance from its chief arms supplier.
The US letter, dated October 13, was sent ahead of the US presidential election won by Donald Trump, who has promised to give Israel freer rein.
Government spokesman David Mencer said on Tuesday that Israel took the letter “extremely seriously” and was “willing to get as much aid as possible through”.
But the previous day, a senior military official said Israel had “a responsibility to make sure that terrorism does not enter Gaza under the auspices of aid”, adding that the army had a few hours earlier found “a bag of flour filled with Kalashnikovs and ammunition” in a humanitarian convoy.
Asked on Tuesday about whether there were signs the situation had improved ahead of the US deadline, Louise Wateridge, an UNRWA emergencies officer, said “aid entering the Gaza Strip is at its lowest level in months”.
The eight aid groups called on “the US government to make an immediate determination that Israel is in violation of its assurances”.
The situation is at its worst in northern Gaza, where a UN-backed assessment at the weekend said famine was imminent.
Deadly strikes
Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack resulted in 1,206 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 43,665 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.