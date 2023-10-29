Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel. Photo / AP

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel. Photo / AP

The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.

The fighting erupted on October 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighbourhoods.

Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war as of October 27, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:

Number of Israelis killed: 1400

Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza: 8005

Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank: 116

Number of Israelis injured: 5431

Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza: 20242

Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank: 2000

Number of Israelis displaced: 250,000

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza: 1.4 million

Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza: 239

Hostages released: 4

Aid trucks let into Gaza: 117

Residential units destroyed in Gaza: 27,781