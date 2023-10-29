The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.
The fighting erupted on October 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighbourhoods.
Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war as of October 27, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:
Number of Israelis killed: 1400
Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza: 8005
Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank: 116
Number of Israelis injured: 5431
Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza: 20242
Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank: 2000
Number of Israelis displaced: 250,000
Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza: 1.4 million
Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza: 239
Hostages released: 4
Aid trucks let into Gaza: 117
Residential units destroyed in Gaza: 27,781