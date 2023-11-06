Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Hamas war: Half a world away, Thais pray for loved ones caught in Hamas attacks

New York Times
By: Hannah Beech , Muktita Suhartono and Ryn Jirenuwat
8 mins to read
Watsana Yojampa and Pornchai Angkaew, the parents of Anucha Angkaew. Anucha was among a group of Thai hostages whose photos were released on social media. Photo / Lauren Decicca, The New York Times

Watsana Yojampa and Pornchai Angkaew, the parents of Anucha Angkaew. Anucha was among a group of Thai hostages whose photos were released on social media. Photo / Lauren Decicca, The New York Times

Dozens of migrant farm workers were seized or killed in the October 7 raids on Israel, and their relatives are pleading for answers: “We have nothing to do with their war.”

She does not know

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World