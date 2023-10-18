Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Hamas war: For Hezbollah and Israel, the stakes in any broader war are high

New York Times
By: Ben Hubbard and Aaron Boxerman
8 mins to read
Shelling over Dahaira, a Lebanese border village. Photo / AP

Shelling over Dahaira, a Lebanese border village. Photo / AP

ANALYSIS

The fighting between Israel and Hamas has raised fears the violence will spill into Lebanon as a wider conflict with Hezbollah. Given the strength of Hezbollah forces, that would pose a real danger

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World