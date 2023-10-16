Voyager 2023 media awards
The secrets Hamas knew about Israel’s military

14 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Patrick Kingsley and Ronen Bergman

Hamas gunmen surged into Israel in a highly organised and meticulously planned operation that suggested a deep understanding of Israel’s weaknesses. Here is how the attacks unfolded.

The 10 gunmen from Gaza knew exactly how

