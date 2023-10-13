Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Hamas war: Opinion - What more must the children of Gaza suffer?

New York Times
By Fadi Abu Shammalah
5 mins to read
"The international community must immediately do everything in its power to ensure that all children in the region are able to live in freedom, with dignity and safety," writes Fadi Abu Shammalah. Photo / Samar Abu Elouf for The New York Times

"The international community must immediately do everything in its power to ensure that all children in the region are able to live in freedom, with dignity and safety," writes Fadi Abu Shammalah. Photo / Samar Abu Elouf for The New York Times

OPINION

The bomb exploded a few hundred feet from where I was sitting with my wife, Safa, and my three children, Ali, Karam and Adam. Ali, 13, screamed; Karam, 10, buried his face in my

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.