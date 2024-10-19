“The war, my dear ones, is not yet over,” Netanyahu told Israelis late on Thursday, saying fighting would continue until hostages held by Hamas are released.

“Since the beginning of this war that Sinwar started on October 7 — we’ve said: Our war is with Hamas, not the people of Gaza. We mean it.”



IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari on the elimination of Yahya Sinwar and our operational goals in Gaza: pic.twitter.com/OgkgUc5Bhi — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2024

“We have before us a great opportunity to stop the axis of evil,” he added, referring to Iran and its militant allies across the region in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Hamas said its hostages would only be released with a halt of hostilities in Gaza, an Israeli withdrawal and the release of its prisoners.

“The martyrdom of our brother, the leader Yahya Sinwar ... will only increase the strength and resolve of Hamas and our resistance,” it said, confirming his death in combat.

That rhetoric from the warring parties contrasted with some leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who said Sinwar’s death offered a chance for negotiations.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Sinwar had been refusing talks.

“Can’t predict that that means whoever replaces [Sinwar] will agree to a ceasefire but it does remove what has been in recent months the chief obstacle to getting one,” he said.

Israel’s Government has rejected several attempts by its main ally the US at brokering ceasefires in both Gaza and Lebanon, pressing on with its wars.

Hopes Sinwar’s death would end the war dashed

The Israeli military said on Friday it sent another army unit to support its forces operating in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza’s eight historic refugee camps, where residents said tanks blew up roads and houses as they thrust further into the territory.

Residents of Jabalia in northern Gaza said Israeli tanks had reached the heart of the camp, using heavy air and ground fire, after pushing through suburbs and residential districts.

Iran has looked largely powerless to match Israel’s military might, including US arms.

One senior diplomat working in Lebanon told Reuters that hopes Sinwar’s death would end the war appeared misplaced.

“We had hoped, really throughout this, that getting rid of Sinwar would be the turning point where the wars would end ... where everyone would be ready to put their weapons down. It appears we were once again mistaken,” the diplomat said.

Sinwar, Hamas’s overall leader after the assassination of political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran in July, was believed to have been hiding in the warren of tunnels Hamas has built under the Gaza Strip.

He was killed during a gun battle on Wednesday by Israeli troops initially unaware they had caught their number-one enemy, Israeli officials said.

The military released drone video of what it said was Sinwar, sitting on an armchair and covered in dust inside a destroyed building.

He was tracked by the drone as he lay dying, the video showed, desperately throwing a stick.

The October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel killed 1200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel has subsequently killed more than 42,000 people, according to Palestinian officials.

Its offensive has made most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people homeless, maimed tens of thousands, caused widespread hunger and destroyed hospitals and schools.

Hezbollah, which began firing rockets at Israel in support of its Hamas ally on October 8, is the target of Israel’s intensifying assault on Lebanon, which has killed more than 2000 people and displaced 1.2 million.

Israel has killed several of Hamas’s top leaders and in a matter of weeks decapitated the Hezbollah leadership, mainly through airstrikes.

The killings have dealt a blow to what anti-Israeli forces call the Axis of Resistance: a group of proxy militant groups that Iran has spent decades supporting across the region.

Iran showed no sign Sinwar’s killing would shift its support.

“The spirit of resistance will be strengthened,” its mission to the United Nations said.

Hezbollah was also defiant, announcing “the transition to a new and escalating phase in the confrontation with Israel”.

Families of Israeli hostages said that while the killing of Sinwar was an achievement, it would not be complete while captives are still in Gaza.

- with DPA