Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip is the “beginning of the end” of the year-long war in the Palestinian territory.
The Israeli military said that on Wednesday, after a lengthy hunt, troops had “eliminated Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organisation, in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip”.
The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) shared drone footage of what was reportedly Sinwar’s last moments, showing him sitting on a chair covered in dust inside a heavily damaged building.
Sinwar appears to fling a stick at the drone before the video finishes.
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagar told the Jerusalem Post: “Sinwar fled alone into one of the buildings. Our forces used a drone to scan the area, which you can see here in the footage I’m presenting.
Netanyahu, who vowed at the start of the war to crush Hamas, hailed Sinwar’s killing, saying: “While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it’s the beginning of the end.”
He had earlier called Sinwar’s death an “important landmark in the decline of the evil rule of Hamas”.
Sinwar was the chief of Hamas in Gaza at the time of the October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war. He became the group’s overall leader after the killing in July of its political chief, Ismail Haniyeh.
He is said to have masterminded the October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures that includes hostages killed in captivity.
Israel’s announcement of Sinwar’s death comes weeks after it assassinated Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a strike in Lebanon, where the Israeli military has been at war since late September.
With Hamas already weakened more than a year into the Gaza war, Sinwar’s death deals an immense blow to the organisation.
US President Joe Biden, whose government is Israel’s top arms provider, said: “This is a good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world.
“There is now the opportunity for a ‘day after’ in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”
‘Settling the score’
Hamas militants seized 251 hostages during the October 7 attack and took them into Gaza. Ninety-seven remain there, including 34 who Israeli officials say are dead.
After the attack, Netanyahu vowed to defeat Hamas and bring home all the hostages.
Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed 42,438 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures which the United Nations considers reliable.
Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said: “We are settling the score with Sinwar, who is responsible for that very difficult day a year ago.”
He vowed the military would keep fighting “until we capture all the terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre and bring all the hostages home”.
Some Israelis hailed the news of Sinwar’s death as a sign of better things to come.
“I am celebrating the death of Sinwar, who has brought us nothing but harm, who has taken people hostage,” said Hemda, who gave only her first name.
At a Tel Aviv rally demanding the hostages’ release, 60-year-old Sisil, who also gave only her first name, said the killing presented a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for “a hostage deal to end the war”.
According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, Biden called him to congratulate him on Sinwar’s killing, with the two leaders vowing to seize “an opportunity to promote the release of the hostages”.
Netanyahu said Palestinian militants should free the hostages if they wanted to live.
‘Catastrophic’ levels of hunger
With the civilian toll in Gaza mounting, Israel has faced criticism for its conduct of the war, including from the United States.