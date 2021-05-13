Israel and Palestine conflict: Israel puts extra troops on border; death toll in Gaza grows; airlines cancel flights

Israel and Hamas tensions flare as rocket attacks are launched on the Gaza Strip. Video / AP

Israel has announced its air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip, in a massive escalation in the Middle East conflict.

Overnight, Israel pounded Gaza and deployed extra troops to the border as Palestinians fired barrages of rockets back, with the death toll in the enclave on the fourth day of conflict climbing to over 100.

As violence escalated, Israel security forces scrambled to contain deadly riots between Jews and Arabs, with projectiles also fired on Israel from Lebanon.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was "deeply concerned about the violence in the streets of Israel", voicing support for a United Nations Security Council meeting "early next week" on the crisis.

IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021

On the other side Hamas' military wing has released provocative footage of a devastating and new type of weapon - the likes of which Israel has never seen before.

Hamas's military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has released footage of a new type of rocket. Photo / Supplied

The Palestinian group said it had already fired one of the powerful new long-range rockets – dubbed "Ayyash 250"- into southern Israel this morning.

A spokesman for the group claimed it had a range of 250km and was launched towards Ramon Airport near the Red Sea city of Eilat.

The claims have not been independently verified, but the Times of Israel reports that a rocket fired from Gaza travelled 250km into Israeli territory and landed in the Hevel Eilot region, north of Eilat.

The paper says it may be the longest-range projectile Hamas has ever fired into Israel.

As the violence between the two sides continues global airlines are cancelling flights to Israel.

Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL), Lufthansa (DLAKF) and British Airways have all cancelled flights following days of Israeli air strikes and Palestinian rocket attacks.

Hamas says more than 100 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since the latest violence began on Monday.

Officials said 103 people had been killed, including 27 children. Another 580 people have been wounded, the ministry added.

At least seven people in Israel have been killed since Monday, including one child.