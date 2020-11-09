Inside truth behind CNN's 'Pornhub' viral US election video

A video purporting to show a Pornhub pop-up on CNN's "Magic Wall" during the US election coverage went viral on Twitter, with viewers trolling news anchor John King for it.

The truth, however, is that the video was what is known as a deepfake, meaning it was not real footage.

The Pornhub logo was, in fact, added to the live footage after it had aired.

Fake or not, users took great delight in sharing the video across social media, with some calling it "the highlight of the election".

The video, which has since gone viral, shows CNN anchors Wolf Blitzer and John King discussing votes counted in Pennsylvannia.

When the camera cuts to King by the Magic Wall, a Pornhub banner appears on the top right off the screen, which he seemingly flicks away.

Did CNN really flash Pornhub on the screen? Photo / Twitter

To add to the whole thing, King then wipes his hand on his jacket, as if to rid himself of the dirtiness he'd just "touched".

The doctored footage had millions of views on Twitter.

"CNN is having the time of their lives, streaming Pornhub between the election analysis," one person commented.

CNN had pornhub open. LMAO.. America is a very weird place. You cant make this shit up.



pic.twitter.com/7q5vofWdBR — AFC Bob (@Starmas_) November 6, 2020

This election getting so stressful, CNN starting watching pornhub... 😂😂😂 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/CP1lGjfaNx — Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) November 6, 2020

However, it didn't take long for people to realise the video was fake, and many users then shared the real footage, showing that King was, in fact, flicking away a phone notification that popped up on the screen.

This is the original video from CNN on which was edited the Pornhub fake pic.twitter.com/bcyMwZfYPU — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 6, 2020

The pornhub CNN video is fake but it will live on as truth in my heart. https://t.co/D3iTB6jui0 — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) November 6, 2020

Real or fake, it provided Twitter users with some much-needed comic relief during the vote count.