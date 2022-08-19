The mum says she has no regrets. Photo / 123RF

An Indian mother says she has no regrets for chopping off her partner's genitals after she says she caught him trying to rape her 14-year-old daughter.

The violent incident took place earlier this week in the Lakhimpur Kheri province of Uttar Pradesh when the 36-year-old woman returned from working to be confronted with her partner assaulting her daughter.

She says she immediately acted to stop the rape and ended up in a 40-minute fight with the 32-year-old which only ended when she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and cut off his genitals.

"I was working on the farm when the incident took place. Fortunately, I returned home in the nick of time and caught him red-handed," local media reported the woman as saying.

"He even attacked me while I was trying to save my daughter so I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts to teach him a lesson. I have no regrets for what I did."

The woman had been living with the man for two years after leaving her husband because of his drinking.

According to local media, the man's condition is serious and he has been sent to the state capital Lucknow for further treatment.

Police say he has been charged with rape under Section 376 of the IPC and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and will face interrogation when he recovers from his injuries.

