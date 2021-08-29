Ibiza snake invasion as tourist demands lead to rise in reptiles

Horseshoe whip snakes feast on the wall lizards in Ibiza. Photo / Getty Images

The Spanish island of Ibiza is thought of as blessed for having no snakes, with ancient civilisations worshipping gods credited with scaring them away.

Instead, the isle has scores of bright green lizards, which pollinate the pink flowers that grow abundantly.

And without any natural predators, they are free to feast on green Ibiza wall lizards that are yet to evolve to camouflage themselves.

The development risks undoing 2800 years of history. The first Phoenician settlers on the island named it "Ibosim", named after the ancient Phoenician god Bes, who was known for his snake-repelling powers.

Recent research has found that snakes have invaded half of Ibiza's land area. Censuses show areas with high numbers of lizards are yet to be invaded by snakes, such as the horseshoe whip snake.

The situation has gotten so bad that a local council is giving free traps and paying locals to destroy the snakes. They are not dangerous to humans, but have a ferocious appetite for the wall lizards. There are three species of snake on Ibiza now, but the most problematic is the horseshoe whip snake.

A group of British expats, funded by a board member of the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, are encouraging "eco holidays" to help restore the island's natural habitats.

Much of the damage has been done by British tourists, so expat Serena Cook, who runs a high-end concierge service on the island; and Ben Goldsmith, a financier and nature campaigner who sits on the board of the environment department, set up Ibiza Preservation.

Wall lizard found in Ibiza. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Benyon-Tinker, another British expat and their communications manager, said: "We are trying to get people to appreciate the lizards, pictures of them are sold on fridge magnets, beach towels and stuff. They evolved to eat vegetation because of the lack of other foodstuffs on the islands. This means they pollinate all the plants, they are hugely important to the ecosystem.

"We are supporting a campaign to save the lizard and what they're doing is trying to spread the word about trapping the snakes."

Each year, thousands of Brits descend on Ibiza in a short two-month window. Ibiza Preservation hopes to reduce the pressure of tourism on the local environment and bring back nature, and is now run by local sustainability experts as well as some British expats.

They have funded local groups who are preserving the island's natural resources, from the almond groves to the native black pig, and are campaigning for Brits to partake in more sustainable tourism, and come year-round instead of all arriving in the same two-month window.

The organisation is also aiming to rejuvenate the island's farms. Over the decades, locals moved from farming to tourism, with many farms planted with pine tree monoculture, which does not support much wildlife. With a focus on local food, the farms are slowly coming back to life. In two years, the number of organic farms signed up to their programme has gone up from 23 to 37.

"It's definitely becoming a more foodie destination," said Benyon-Tinker.

This is important for the sustainability of the island, she explained, adding: "The type of tourism here means they have this problem where a huge amount of tourists descend on a beach in a really short space of time.

"And what's much better for the island is if you can have a more constant year-round tourism, so that you have a winter tourism where people come and they're more interested in doing walks, and you know, eating in nice restaurants and doing these kind of farm-to-table experiences."

Wildlife tourism boom

Declining interest in package holidays has pushed tourism in the right direction, with visitors coming to see the wildlife and eat local food rather than simply party the night away, shuttling from club to hotel and back again.

This has been even more pronounced during the pandemic, when the clubs have been shut and tourists have had to amuse themselves in other ways.

Benyon-Tinker said: "What's interesting as well is we've started to get people contact us because they want to know if there's some volunteering that they can do while they're here, can they join a beach clean, or could they come and do some work at a farm, that's sort of questions we are getting."

"For decades, we have had the 'tourism of excess', but now people really are interested in having sustainable holidays and experiencing the natural wonders of the island," she added.