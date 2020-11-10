Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Ian Bremmer: While the US is preoccupied, some powers may play up

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Joe Biden says Trump's failure to concede is an 'embarrassment' and is confident all Republicans will soon acknowledge him as President-elect. Video / Joe Biden via Facebook
NZ Herald
By: Ian Bremmer comment

COMMENT

Donald Trump still refuses to admit he lost the presidential election, on brand for him but off-brand for American democracy.

The United States is about to enter an unprecedented few months of political dysfunction

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.