'I apologise for thinking you ate babies': Former QAnon supporter says sorry to CNN host Anderson Cooper

A man who used to support QAnon and the conspiracy theories of the movement has apologised to CNN host Anderson Cooper for believing that he ate babies.

QAnon supporters believe a number of democrats and other famous people kill babies to eat them and drink their blood.

At one point, Jitarth Jadeja was one of those people who believed the bizarre theories.

For a special report on the QAnon conspiracy, which aired on CNN last weekend, Cooper interviewed Jadeja, who has since stopped believing QAnon and took the opportunity to apologise to the CNN host.

When Cooper asked him if he really did believe that theory, Jadeja confirmed.

"I thought you did that. I apologise for thinking you ate babies," he said.

"You actually believed I was drinking the blood of children?" the CNN host asked, still puzzled.

The former QAnon supporter believed Cooper was a baby-eating robot. Photo / CNN

"Yes, I did. Q specifically mentioned you. He mentioned you very early on. He mentioned you by name," the former QAnon supporter explained.

"I'm gonna be honest, people still talk about that to this day. There were posts about that four days ago."

He also said some QAnon supporters also believe Cooper is not actually a real human being.

"Some people thought you were a robot.

"At one stage I believed QAnon was part of military intelligence, which is what he says."

Jadeja also believed the people behind QAnon "were a group of fifth dimension, interdimensional extraterrorestrial bipedal bird aliens called Blue Avians".

"I was so far down this conspiracy black hole that I was essentially picking and choosing what narrative I wanted to believe in."

The QAnon movement is responsible for the spread of some of the wildest conspiracy theories in recent times and its rise is being studied by sociologists all over the world.