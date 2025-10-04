Israel’s retaliatory offensive on the Gaza Strip has killed at least 66,288 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, according to health ministry figures in the occupied territory that the United Nations considers reliable.
The conflict has inflamed passions in Britain, with frequent pro-Palestinian rallies in cities that some critics allege have stoked antisemitism.
Around 1000 people on Saturday gathered in Trafalgar Square in central London to show their support for the banned Palestine Action group, organisers Defend Our Juries said.
A spokesperson said the group “stood in solidarity” with the Jewish community over the attack, adding that “cancelling peaceful protests lets terror win”.
A smaller demonstration organised by Greater Manchester Friends of Palestine attracted about 100 people in the city.
Accidental shooting
Before the demonstrations, Starmer urged protesters not to join the rallies.
“I urge anyone thinking about protesting this weekend to recognise and respect the grief of British Jews. This is a moment of mourning. It is not a time to stoke tension and cause further pain,” he said on X.
Police said they had arrested at least 442 people at the London protest “for supporting a proscribed organisation”.
Since the Government banned the group in early July, supporting it has become a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act 2000 and hundreds of people have been arrested at multiple protests.
“I’m ready to be arrested,” a 21-year-old student, who did not want to be named, told AFP.