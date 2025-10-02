People hold placards and wave Israeli flags during the National March For The Hostages near Trafalgar Square, in central London. Photo / Getty Images
Anti-Semitic terror attacks have risen worldwide after Hamas’ massacre on October 7, 2023.
Hamas sympathisers have used the retaliatory airstrikes and military offensives launched by the Israel Defence Forces in Gaza as an excuse to carry out terror attacks in Western countries.
The latest suspected terror attack occurred on Thursdaymorning at a synagogue in Manchester, in which two people were killed in a knife and car attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Three others were seriously injured.
Fuelled by extremist pro-Palestinian ideology, Jewish schools, synagogues, businesses and individuals have been targeted in a wave of global violence and harassment not seen since the Second World War.
In the UK, 4103 anti-Semitic hate incidents were reported in 2023, according to figures supplied by the Community Security Trust, a charity devoted to safeguarding Jewish communities.
Weapons seized during the raids included an AK-47 assault rifle, handguns and large quantities of ammunition. The men were arrested when they met for a weapons handover in the capital.
The federal prosecutor’s office said: “The weapons were intended for use by Hamas in assassination attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany.”
Two of the suspects were German citizens, while the other was born in Lebanon.
Hamas, which controls Gaza and has been designated a terrorist group by the UK, denied any connection to the men.
Boulder, USA – June 2, 2025
An 82-year-old was killed in a terrorist firebomb attack allegedly mounted by a pro-Palestinian activist in Boulder, Colorado.
Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national, was said to have turned a garden weed sprayer into a makeshift flamethrower, which he used to attack a group of protesters marching in support of Israeli hostages.
He was said to have shouted “free Palestine” during the attack.
Prosecutors listed 29 victims, including 13 who were physically injured. Kash Patel, the FBI director, said authorities were treating it as a “targeted terror attack”.
Washington, USA – May 21, 2025
A pro-Palestine protester allegedly shot dead two staff members of Israel’s Embassy near Washington’s Jewish museum.
Elias Rodriguez, 30, was arrested and charged with murder after Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were killed as they left a reception for diplomats.