Below, The Telegraph has compiled a list of known terror attacks carried out and plots foiled after October 7.

Berlin, Germany – October 1, 2025

German police arrested three suspected members of Hamas for allegedly plotting attacks on Israeli and Jewish-run institutions in the country.

The men, named as Abed Al G, Wael F M and Ahmad I, were apprehended in Berlin on October 30, the day before Yom Kippur, prosecutors said.

Weapons seized during the raids included an AK-47 assault rifle, handguns and large quantities of ammunition. The men were arrested when they met for a weapons handover in the capital.

The federal prosecutor’s office said: “The weapons were intended for use by Hamas in assassination attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany.”

Two of the suspects were German citizens, while the other was born in Lebanon.

Hamas, which controls Gaza and has been designated a terrorist group by the UK, denied any connection to the men.

Boulder, USA – June 2, 2025

An 82-year-old was killed in a terrorist firebomb attack allegedly mounted by a pro-Palestinian activist in Boulder, Colorado.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national, was said to have turned a garden weed sprayer into a makeshift flamethrower, which he used to attack a group of protesters marching in support of Israeli hostages.

He was said to have shouted “free Palestine” during the attack.

Prosecutors listed 29 victims, including 13 who were physically injured. Kash Patel, the FBI director, said authorities were treating it as a “targeted terror attack”.

Multiple people were burned, some severely, in an attack on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall during a vigil that called on Hamas to release Israeli hostages. Photo / Getty Images

Washington, USA – May 21, 2025

A pro-Palestine protester allegedly shot dead two staff members of Israel’s Embassy near Washington’s Jewish museum.

Elias Rodriguez, 30, was arrested and charged with murder after Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were killed as they left a reception for diplomats.

According to an FBI affidavit, Rodriguez was captured on security cameras walking past the two victims, before turning round and shooting at them while their backs were turned.

When they collapsed to the ground, he is said to have leaned over them and continued to fire.

Social media posts, which appeared to have been made by the alleged gunman, revealed the extent of his obsession with Hamas.

On New Year’s Day, an account believed to belong to Rodriguez posted: “Happy New Year, Death To Israel.”

Steven Jensen, the assistant director in charge of the Washington field office, said: “Make no mistake, this attack was targeted anti-Semitic violence, and it won’t be tolerated.”

The vigil was held for two Israeli embassy staff members, Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, who were shot and killed as they left the Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum. Photo / Getty Images

La Grande Motte, France – August 24, 2024

An Algerian man allegedly attempted to burn down Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Grand-Motte, near Montpellier, while worshippers were inside.

El Hussein K, 33, was charged with terrorism, arson and hate crime offences after allegedly wrapping a Palestinian flag around his face and setting alight the building and two nearby cars with petrol.

The man was said to have been armed with a handgun and an axe covered with inscriptions relating to Palestine and the blood of Muslims.

He later fled to his home in Nimes and suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in his arm and chest during a shoot-out with police officers who had come to arrest him.

France’s national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office said the suspect “nurtures a long-standing hatred of Jews” and had told relatives that he wished “to go and fight in Gaza”.

Paris, France – June 22, 2024

Two French teenagers, aged 19 and 18, were charged with terrorism offences after planning a violent attack “against Jewish targets” in Paris.

The teenagers are said to have met on social media and had acquired weapons for the attack.

They were charged days after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in an anti-Semitic attack.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.