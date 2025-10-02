Advertisement
Manchester synagogue attack: Two killed, four injured in ‘terrorist attack’

Akshata Kapoor with Peter Hutchison and Helen Rowe in London
AFP·
Members of the public react as they gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue following a stabbing and car attack on Yom Kippur. Photo / Getty Images

Two people have been killed and four wounded outside a Manchester synagogue packed with worshippers on a Jewish holiday, UK police said, adding they shot dead the suspect in the “terrorist attack”.

Two other people were arrested after the car and stabbing attack, which occurred as Jewish communities around the

