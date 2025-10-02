“It’s a very sad day. I live here for like seven years, I’ve seen nothing but kindness and love from the Jewish community. Very, very good people,” said engineer Sam Martin, 41.

I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall.



The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.



My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 2, 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer swiftly condemned the event as “horrific”, and announced security was being boosted at UK synagogues.

He left a European political summit in Denmark early to chair an emergency security meeting in London.

“The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific,” the UK leader added.

King Charles said he and Queen Camilla were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the attack.

Counter-terror probe

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it responded to calls shortly after 9.30am (local time) about a car driving into people outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

Reports also came in that a security guard had been attacked with a knife.

Members of the public react as they gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue following a stabbing and car attack on Yom Kippur. Photo / Getty Images

GMP chief constable Stephen Watson confirmed mid-afternoon that “two members of our Jewish community have sadly died” while officers had shot dead the attacker within seven minutes of the first emergency call.

Four other people remained in hospital with “serious injuries,” he said, confirming a car “was driven directly at members of the public”.

“The driver of the car was seen then to attack people with a knife” and he was wearing a vest which looked like an explosive device.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of counter-terrorism policing at London’s Metropolitan Police, confirmed the attack had been declared a “terrorist incident”.

“We will ensure every piece of intelligence and line of inquiry is interrogated,” he said.

‘Deeply distressing’

A witness told BBC Radio he saw police shooting a man after a car crash.

“They give him a couple of warnings, he didn’t listen until they opened fire,” the witness said.

“He went down on the floor, and then he started getting back up, and then they shot him again.”

Members of the public and congregants seen as Police and other emergency responders attend the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Photo / Getty Images

Police said “a large number of people worshipping at the synagogue” had been stuck inside until the area was made safe.

French President Emmanuel Macron and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas were among world leaders to condemn the attack, with France’s leader saying “the fight against antisemitism is our fight, and we will pursue it tirelessly”.

Israel’s embassy in the UK said it was “abhorrent and deeply distressing” that “such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar”.

‘No words’

Manchester, famous around the world for its two Premier League football clubs and industrial history, is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the UK.

It totalled more than 28,000 in 2021, according to the Institute for Jewish Policy Research.

MP Graham Stringer said the area was home to both large Jewish and Muslim communities.

“By and large community relations are excellent between all the different ethnic groups and religious groups,” he told BBC Radio Manchester.

The synagogue sits among quiet residential streets, with dozens of locals lining the police cordons on Thursday.

The city has witnessed several deadly terror attacks, notably in 2017 when Salman Abedi detonated a homemade suicide bomb outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds.

– Agence France-Presse