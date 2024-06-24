Home / World
Premium

How Iran is using European mafia to kill its political opponents

16 minutes to read
The Times
By Larisa Brown

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a longtime supporter of the Iranian opposition, tells Larisa Brown how he survived being shot in the head on a Madrid street last year. The plot centres on three suspects, from Spain, Tunisia

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World