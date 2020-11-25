Horror as Melbourne teen put in choke hold, 'knocked out' during brutal eviction from pub

Disturbing video has emerged of the moment a security guard in a Melbourne pub choked a teenager to unconsciousness before dropping him to the floor and dragging him out of the bar.

Police are now investigating the alleged incident which occurred in front of shocked patrons at the Dorset Gardens Hotel in Croydon on November 14.

Footage shows the masked security guard putting his arms around the neck of the patron, placing him in a chokehold.

The 18-year-old then passes out and is thrown to the floor head first while a group of women sitting at a nearby table watched on in horror.

The security guard then dragged the motionless patron out of the venue.

Footage has emerged of the shocking moment a Melbourne pub patron was placed in a headlock by a security guard before passing out. Photo / Nine

Witnesses confirmed to 7 News the guard's choke had "knocked him out".

The incident escalated after the patron was originally removed from the pub, but managed to break back in and pour himself a beer.

Footage has emerged of the shocking moment a young patron was placed in a headlock, thrown to the ground and dragged out of a Melbourne pub by security guards. Photo / 7 News

Despite the patron's antics, onlookers told 7 News they were shocked at the security guard's actions.

"He was doing the wrong thing, but I don't reckon he deserved it," witness Louise Bramberry said.

"To get thrown to the ground and also knocked out ... it's a bit disgusting."

The patron doesn't remember what happened after being choked.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

"Investigators have been told a male was ejected from the Dorset Rd premises before returning a short time later," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"An altercation occurred between the man and security before he was ejected a second time."

Hotel management refused to comment due to the ongoing police investigation but confirmed the security guard remained on duty.

Management said it was an "unfortunate incident" which "could have been handled better", and told 7 News the guard received a written warning.