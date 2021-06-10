Home security employee jailed after hacking cameras to watch customers have sex

A former home security employee has been jailed for more than 4 years after hacking into women's security video feeds to watch them having sex. Photo / 123rf

US man Telesforo Aviles, 35, was sentenced to 52 months in jail after pleading guilty to computer fraud in January.

Aviles admitted to adding his email to customers' accounts which gave him real-time access to video feeds inside victims' homes.

He would add himself to their system without the customers' knowledge, or he would tell customers he needed to temporarily add himself to be able to test the system.

Court documents also reveal the 35-year-old admitted to taking notes of the homes of "attractive women", adding that he would log into their accounts and watch them when they were naked or engaging in sexual activity.

A victim told the court she was "outraged", felt "violated" and was sickened that Aviles would have seen her son naked.

"The disgust and violation I feel, knowing that Aviles watched me in my most intimate moments, is only a fraction of the outrage I feel knowing he watched my young son," the female victim told the court in an impact statement.

Over a four and a half year period, Aviles secretly accessed roughly 200 customer accounts more than 9600 times without their consent, he admits.