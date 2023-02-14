Cairo Winitana, 8, was found unresponsive in a garden bed at the Club Wyndham Denarau Island resort in Fiji.

Shaken tourists have revealed their desperate attempts to save an 8-year-old Kiwi boy who died during a family holiday at a Fijian resort on Thursday evening.

Speaking exclusively with the Daily Telegraph, Thomas Meier said he had found little Cairo Winitana unconscious in a garden bed on the grounds of the Club Wyndham Denarau Island resort along with his uncle Juan Rodas and cousin Jeremy Rodas.

He told the publication he believed the child had been fatally injured after innocently playing with frogs near a bolt, which was screwed into the ground where a live current was coming from.

“As we were walking through the gardens we just saw this boy face down in the garden,” Meier, 24, said.

“My uncle went up to him and we were trying to tap him on the shoulder to see if he was responsive and he wasn’t moving.”

He explained that his uncle received an electric shock as he assisted Cairo, before bystanders rushed to help.

The child’s mother, Amber de Thierry, was soon found by fellow holiday-makers, with Meier describing her intense distress.

“Eventually the mum turned up and she was screaming, crying, calling out to her son Cairo. She had one of her relatives hugging her,” he said.

“We were all just sitting around hoping this little boy is going to wake up after a couple of shots of this defibrillator.”

Meanwhile, Rodas told the Telegraph the child had been burned and that there was a “black mark on his leg”, and described how “time just stood still” as onlookers desperately hoped in vain for a miracle.

Witnesses have described their desperate attempts to save Cairo Winitana. Photo / Facebook

Cause of death revealed

A post-mortem examination today confirmed Cairo’s cause of death was electrocution.

The resort has meanwhile described the death as a “tragic accident”, and shared a message of support for the family.

“We have expressed our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts remain with them at this time,” a Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific spokesperson told 9 News.

“Our management team is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and co-operating with the police and authorities.”

Mum’s heartbreak

A shattered de Thierry has also shared an emotional tribute to her beloved boy on social media.

“I loved you my son, from the moment I found out I was carrying you and will love you forever more my beautiful blue eyes,” she posted on social media along with a picture of her son.

Loved ones have since set up at GoFundMe page to help de Thierry and her partner Clarke Winitana bring Cairo’s body home.

“As you could all imagine this is a very devastating loss for our family,” relative Glenys Wana wrote.

“We humbly invite you to offer support for both Amber and Clarke as they navigate through this unimaginable nightmare they are now forced to live with.

“We all know Clarke and Amber to be the most loving, kind hearted and genuine people.”

More than A$23,000 ($25,000) had been raised as of this afternoon, with the money to be used for travel and funeral expenses and to support the family as they grieve.

Friends of the family were also fast to offer assistance.

“My heart aches for you our girl. We are here. Always,” one wrote.

“Our hearts go out to all your family. Soar high little man,” another added.

The family is believed to be from New Zealand originally, but currently live in Sydney’s southwest.