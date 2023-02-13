Eight-year-old Kiwi boy dies at Fiji resort

A young boy tragically passed away at Club Wyndham Denarau Island.

An eight-year-old boy from Sydney has died at a luxury Fiji resort.

The boy died at Club Wyndham Denarau Island on Thursday after being found in the resort’s flower garden.

Fiji police told the Sydney Morning Herald that the boy, who is of New Zealand nationality but lived in Australia, may have been electrocuted.

“Initial information gathered is that the child was allegedly electrocuted however the post-mortem will have to confirm that,” a Fiji police spokesperson said.

In response to the tragedy, a spokesperson for Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of this young life and offer our sincerest condolences to the family. Our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.”

The resort management team is working closely with local police and authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, and say they are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was aware a child had died.

“We are aware of the death of a child in Denarau and are providing assistance to the family,” an MFAT spokesperson said.

“For privacy reasons, no further details will be provided.”

Club Wyndham previously featured on Married at First Sight Australia.