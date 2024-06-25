Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Hillary Clinton: I’ve debated Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Here’s what I’m watching for

New York Times
By Hillary Clinton
8 mins to read
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at the second US presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Photo / AP

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at the second US presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Photo / AP

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Joe Biden and Donald Trump will square off in the first US presidential debate on CNN on Thursday night (Friday NZT).
  • Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is the only person to have debated both men (Trump in 2016 and, in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary race, Biden).
  • Viewers should try not to get hung up on the theatrics, Clinton says, and instead focus on three things.

Hillary Rodham Clinton was the Democratic nominee for president in 2016 and is a former US secretary of state and senator from New York.

OPINION

Last week I had the time of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World