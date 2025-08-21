Premium

He asked Tiffany Trump to marry him. Then the deals started coming

By Justin Scheck, Tariq Panja, Jo Becker and Bradley Hope
New York Times·
10 mins to read
He asked Tiffany Trump to marry him. Then the deals started coming
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos in 2020. Photo / Saul Loeb, AFP

A New York Times investigation found that Michael Boulos and his family benefited financially from proximity to his in-laws for years.

Michael Boulos was an aspiring businessperson, just a few years out of college, when he knelt in the White House Rose Garden in January 2021 and asked President Donald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save