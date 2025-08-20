Advertisement
American businesses in ‘survival mode’ as Trump tariffs pile up

By Daisuke Wakabayashi
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A garment market in Guangzhou, China. Although even higher tariffs are on pause, the minimum US duty on goods from China is 30%. Photo / Qilai Shen, The New York Times

A 90-day pause on additional tariffs on China offers no relief to US companies already facing extraordinarily high import taxes imposed by the President.

After fighting in the Vietnam War, Richard May returned to the United States and enrolled in business school, where an economics class made a big impression

