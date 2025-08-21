Advertisement
Trump hails ‘total victory’ as US court quashes $797m civil penalty

By Gregory Walton and Aurelia End
AFP·
3 mins to read

A US court has thrown out a US$464m civil penalty against President Donald Trump, calling the sum 'excessive' but upholding the judgment against him. Photo / Timothy A. Clary, AFP

A US court has thrown out a US$464 million ($797.3m) civil penalty against President Donald Trump imposed by a judge who found he fraudulently inflated his personal worth, calling the sum “excessive” but upholding the judgment against him.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled against Trump in February 2024 at the height

