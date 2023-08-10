An Auckland woman has described the wind-fuelled wildfires which have ripped through parts of Hawaii, displacing her and her partner on holiday.

Cindy Buell and her partner John arrived in Hawaii a week and a half ago, and are supposed to be staying in Maui for another week.

“We planned a nice long holiday to get out of the Auckland rain.”

Buell said the winds on the east side of the island were extremely strong, brought on by Hurricane Dora.

“As we were leaving yesterday morning we saw the beginning of the fire, there were fire trucks there and looked like they had it under control.

“The news reports said by about noon, they said the fire is under control. Then five hours later, it’s raging again and the roads close, so it changed very quickly.”

The couple were staying in an evacuation centre last night before they had to be evacuated to another centre and were now staying with a friend.

“So physically, we feel safe. It’s just that it’s just uncertainty.

“The hotel that we’re staying it’s actually a timeshare that we’ve owned for many years and we’re unable to reach them to let them know that our passports and our medicine are still in the hotel.”

Buell said she was hoping their doctors would be able to help to get some blood pressure medicine in the meantime.

“We’re on the other side of the island and can’t get to it.”

Buell said the west side of Maui, where her hotel is, was the most impacted and there’s only one main road that connects the area to the rest of the island.

“They’re only allowing people to exit that side of the island through the northern very old rickety, very narrow road.

“Even if we could get back to our hotel on the west side, which is behind there’s no power, there’s no food.”

The couple have owned the timeshare on the island for 40 years.

“It’s a very, very community-oriented island. People are very friendly. Everybody knows everybody.

“The van driver that we had... he’s got like 18 cousins that he was calling all afternoon to see if anybody knew anything.”

So basically the entire island is on fire. Somehow where I am, the driest part of the island, has been so far spared.



This is Lahaina town, the popular tourist town on the island. (Not my video.) Apartments and stores have burned down. pic.twitter.com/msvj6lPgIg — Shayla Maddox 🎨🏝️ (@shaylamaddox) August 9, 2023

Flight Centre New Zealand general manager Heidi Walker said flights were being postponed and their team was ready to assist any travellers whose plans have been affected.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Maui and are contacting affected customers. At this stage it’s been recommended non-essential travel to Maui be postponed, Hawaiian Airlines is allowing passengers to make changes to their flights.”

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said they have not received any requests for consular assistance in relation to the wildfires in Maui.

“New Zealanders in Hawai’i are advised to follow the advice of local authorities, including any evacuation orders. Avoid the affected areas and monitor the media for the latest updates.

“New Zealanders currently in Hawai’i should contact their loved ones back home to let them know they are ok.”

New Zealanders in need of consular assistance can contact the 24/7 Consular Emergency Line on +64 99 20 20 20.

Smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui, one of the most popular tourist areas in Hawaii. Photo /Alan Dickar via AP

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has expressed his sadness as the deadly wildfires burn across the island.

Brown said he frequented the tourist hotspot yearly and was devastated to see the destruction the fires had caused in Lahania.

“This is my favourite town outside of NZ. I surf there most years and it has been destroyed by a dreadful fire. It is a historic whaling village steeped in cultural traditions and mana.”

Maui County Mayor Richard Missen has so far confirmed the six deaths and dozens of injuries.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has asked visitors who are on non-essential travel to leave Maui, and non-essential travel to Maui is being strongly discouraged.

I’m very sad to read about the utter devastation left by the wildfires in Lahania Maui, Hawaii. This is my favourite town outside of NZ. I surf there most years and it has been destroyed by a dreadful fire. It is a historic whaling village steeped in cultural traditions and mana. — Mayor Wayne Brown (@MayorWayneBrown) August 10, 2023

House of Travel COO Brent Thomas said hundreds of Kiwis were in Hawaii and the agency was talking to affected Kiwis in Hawaii on a case-by-case basis.

”Hawaii is a popular holiday destination all year round and typically New Zealanders do travel in the winter season to get away,” Thomas said.

”There is a significant number of people heading to Hawaii in the coming days.”

Thomas understood that airports in Hawaii were not affected by the fires, but it was a fast-changing situation.

”It’s devastating for the people of Hawaii.”







