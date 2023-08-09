Arthur Bitencourt died minutes after playing in a pile of limestone powder. Photo / Facebook

A haunting image has emerged of a young boy’s final moments before he died after playing in a pile of limestone powder.

Seven-year-old Arthur Bitencourt died just minutes after the harrowing photo was taken last week on August 3.

The Brazilian boy was seen giving a double-thumbs up while playing on a large mound of limestone.

Limestone is a common material used in construction.

Bitencourt was rushed to hospital where it was found he had inhaled particles of the toxic dust. But it was too late and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The family took to social media, expressing their heartbreak while using Bitencourt’s tragic death as a warning to others about the danger of limestone powder.

Romaldo Bitencourt, Arthur’s uncle, shared the tragic photo on Facebook and wrote: “The memories I will have of you, my dear child, will always be the best.”

Local news agencies said the incident happened near his family property in Parana, south Brazil.

His family said they weren’t aware of the dangers of limestone.

“Our gratitude to God for putting Arthur in our life, a treasure who stayed with us for seven years, one month and ten days,” his uncle said in a separate post.

“Life is like a moving train, but our dear and beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson, went down still in the beginning of the journey.”

A friend of Bitencourt’s mother wrote: “Yesterday was a day of great joy, which will be forever marked in Luiz’s heart, and today God wanted you close to him!”.

Limestone is commonly used to manufacture construction materials including bricks, cement and concrete.

Farmers often use it to treat soil and increase crop growth.

Most countries require limestone to be handled by workers wearing gloves, goggles and other protective clothing to protect them from the toxicity.

Inhaling the toxic dust can cause severe lung problems, while exposure can also cause skin irritation and eye damage. Prolonged exposure to limestone powder has been shown to cause cancer.







