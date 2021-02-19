Hannah Clarke's family devastated after Facebook bans tribute page

The family of the Australian mum murdered by her Kiwi husband have lashed out at Facebook after her charity was wiped from Facebook, a day before the anniversary of the horrific attack.

Hannah Clarke and her three children were killed after her abusive husband Rowan Baxter ambushed the family as they left for the morning school run on February 19 last year.

Baxter doused the family's car with petrol just after Clarke had strapped her three kids – Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and three-year-old Trey – into their seats, setting it on fire and killing them all.

Clarke was rushed to hospital but later died due to the horrific burns to her body.

Baxter killed himself after setting fire to the car, dying at the scene.

Following the horrific domestic violence incident, Clarke's grief-stricken parents Sue and Lloyd started the charity Small Steps 4 Hannah.

But Facebook's sweeping ban in Australia yesterday saw the charity, which has advocated for stronger domestic violence laws, lose all of its posts.

"It's very upsetting. It's very, very disappointing," Sue Clarke told reporters.

The ban dashed plans for the charity to hold a nationwide candlelit vigil for Hannah and her children – but thankfully now the page appears to have been reinstated.

In a statement, a Small Steps 4 Hannah spokesperson yesterday urged Facebook to get the page back up, so they could continue to advocate for action against domestic violence.

"We can only assume this is a technical mix-up, and we have asked Facebook to reinstate our page as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

"We want to halt domestic violence, and we are sure that Facebook would support that."

The murders of Hannah and her three children resonated around the world.

In parliament after the tragedy, Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised to do more to end family violence.

"We must do all we can to support those suffering from family violence. Hannah, we thank you and we will never forget," he said.

Small Steps 4 Hannah wasn't the only charity to be hit by the blanket Facebook ban yesterday.

Domestic violence and sexual assault charity 1800 RESPECT also disappeared from Facebook for hours.

The national counselling service is Australia's busiest for people seeking help from family and domestic violence and sexual assault.

We're back online on Facebook. Thank you everyone for your support. Posted by 1800RESPECT on Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Mission Australia, which gets at-risk Australians into safe homes, was wiped, before being reinstated yesterday.

Central Australian Aboriginal Congress, an Aboriginal community-controlled health organisation that provides primary health care for Aboriginal people living in Central Australia, was also banned.

Women's Legal Service NSW, Hobart Women's Shelter, Save the Children Australia and Doctors Without Borders were also banned.

The list of organisations, most of which seem to have had their accounts reinstated last night, was lengthy.

A number of weather and emergency sites – included state police accounts, state government health accounts and the Bureau of Meteorology – were also suspended.

Facebook appears to have finetuned its blanket ban, with news accounts still suspended but most community pages getting their pages back.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will meet with Facebook later today to discuss the ban.

