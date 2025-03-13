People transport a body after Palestinian civil defence workers uncovered corpses buried in the grounds of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on March 13, 2025. Photo / Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

The Hamas militant group on Thursday renewed a demand for Israeli troops to withdraw from south Gaza, accusing Israel of seeking to breach the terms of a ceasefire in talks on the next phase of the accord.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP that Israeli forces should have pulled out of a strip of land along the Gaza-Egypt border under the first phase of the ceasefire that started on January 18.

Hamas has accused Israel of keeping troops in the strategic Philadelphi Corridor. Israel has insisted it needs to maintain control of the corridor to prevent weapons smuggling into the Palestinian territory from Egypt.

Qassem indicated that the corridor had become one of the sticking points at Qatari-US mediated talks in Doha on the next phase of the ceasefire.

“Reports indicate new proposals are being presented aimed at circumventing the Gaza agreement,” Qassem told AFP.