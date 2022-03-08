The Ukrainian military claims they have severely damaged one of the two Russian warships that attacked Snake Island. Video / The Telegraph

One of the two Russian warships that attacked Snake Island, a sliver of land in the Black Sea, has been destroyed, according to Ukrainian military sources.

The Vasily Bykov, a large patrol corvette commissioned in December 2018, appears to have been hit during a firefight in the early hours of yesterday.

Video shared by the Ukrainian navy showed rocket exchange, followed by the sound of two men trying to work out whether they hit the ship.

"We f***ing hit them", one of the men confirms.

The second man invokes the Ukrainian soldier's words from when the island was attacked, saying:

"Russian warship, go f*** yourself."