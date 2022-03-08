The women have vowed to avenge the death of every Ukrainian child killed by Russians. Video / Twitter

A TikTok video shows six Ukrainian women in military gear pledging to "destroy the enemy".

The women, wielding machine guns, sent a chilling Women's Day message where they vowed to avenge the death of every child killed in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wearing combat gear and holding machine guns and assault rifles, with the Ukrainian flag as backdrop, the women pledge to "destroy the enemy on every inch of Ukrainian land".

"We are women of Ukraine," one of the women says at the start of the video.

"We have blessed our men to protect our land. We have already taken our children to safety, we join the men and the Ukrainian army," she adds.



"In every city, village, forest and field. For every child, woman, old man, damaged houses and streets - we will shoot you like rabid dogs," the women pledge.

"Glory to Ukraine - death to enemies."

Around two million refugees, mainly women and children, have fled the country in what is the largest humanitarian crisis since WWII.

