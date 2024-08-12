A security guard claimed he “jumped on” and wrestled a knife from the attacker.
The 29-year-old, who gave his name as Abdullah, said he worked at the nearby TWG Tea Shop. He said: “I heard a scream, at that moment I saw there was one person, roughly mid-30s or early 30s, and he was like stabbing a kid. I jumped on him, held the hand in which he was [carrying] a knife, and just put him down on the floor and just held him and took the knife away from him.
“Then a couple of more people joined as well, and we just held him until the police came, it took maybe three to four minutes for the police to arrive and then they just took him into custody.”
“When I first noticed him around 10am, I saw him standing there outside the M&M store and he was roaming around talking to himself,” he said. “He looked like a kind of homeless guy. That’s why he got my attention. Because I’ve worked here for a long, long time, so I know all the homeless people around here. But today is first time I saw him, I hadn’t seen him before. So that’s how I noticed him.”
Tauhid added: “He was standing there looking around for a long time. So you can understand that his mental stability appeared questionable.”
An hour and a half later, Tauhid noticed the police activity. “Around 11.30 I saw lots of police coming. And then I went down there to see what happened. And then I saw the police arrest him,” he said.
Footage of the scene shared with the Telegraph shows a man wearing a black T-shirt with what appears to be an Abbey Road logo and black tracksuit trousers. The two officers are seen pinning his arms behind his back.
Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah, in charge of policing for Westminster, said: “This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the victims and their family. We will continue to provide support to them over the coming days and weeks.
“I would like to pay tribute to the members of the public, including staff from local businesses, who bravely intervened in this incident. They put themselves at risk and showed the best of London in doing so.