Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Woman given schoolgirl outfit to wear for Jeffrey Epstein

Two years after Jeffrey Epstein's suicide behind bars, a jury has been picked in New York City for Ghislaine Maxwell's trial. Video / AP

A woman identified only as "Kate" has told a New York court that Ghislaine Maxwell gave her a school uniform in order to dress up for late financier Jeffery Epstein

"Kate" said the pleated skirt, white socks and shirt were laid out for her on a bed when she arrived at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion in Florida with the duo in the early 1990s.

"I thought it would be fun for you to take Jeffrey his tea in this outfit," she says Maxwell told her.

Asked why she wore it, she replied: "I didn't know how to say no to that. I didn't know anybody in Florida. I had never been to Palm Beach or Florida before. I wasn't sure if I said no if I would have to leave or what consequence there would be for not doing it."

A witness testifies under the pseudonym of 'Kate' as Judge Alison Nathan, left, listens. Illustration / Elizabeth Williams, AP

Maxwell told her she was a "good girl" and "one of his favourites".

Judge Alison Nathan told the jury that "Kate" is not a victim of the crimes charged in the indictment and the government has been instructed that she is not to testify about the details of any sexual contact with Epstein.

"Kate" told the court that Maxwell bragged that she was friends with Prince Andrew and Donald Trump.

She also alleged that Maxwell asked her to find someone to give Epstein oral sex and that she said that he needed sex three times a day.

"You know what he likes. Cute, young, pretty — like you," she said Maxwell told her.

Donald Trump, his former girlfriend Melania, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo / Davidoff Studios, Getty Images, File

"Kate" confirmed Epstein initiated sexual contact with her, but was unable to discuss the details per the court's ruling. She said Maxwell asked her afterwards if she had fun.

She also confirms that she was given gifts including a Prada handbag, which prosecutors have claimed was part of the grooming process.

"Kate", who now works with women who are victims of trauma, was once a musician and singer.

She told the court that she met Maxwell in Paris when on a trip with a boyfriend when she was about 17 and that Maxwell invited her to tea at her house a few weeks later.

"She seemed very exciting. She seemed to be everything I wanted to be," she said. "I had a really lovely time, and I felt special. And I felt … that I found a new connection that could be very meaningful for me."

A prosecution detective, left, holds a massage table recovered from Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach Beach home. Illustration / Elizabeth Williams, AP

"Kate" said Maxwell called Epstein a philanthropist who liked to help young people.

"She said that I was exactly the kind of person that he would help."

Maxwell described her as "strangely strong for her size" and suggested she give Epstein's feet a squeeze to show how strong she was.

"Kate" did and was then asked to massage him as his massage therapist had cancelled.

The trial continues.