Several people have been killed and others wounded after a man knifed passers-by at random at a festival in the western German city of Solingen today, newspaper Bild reports.

Bild said the incident occurred at about 9.45pm on Friday (local time) and that at least three people were dead and several were wounded.

Witnesses said the perpetrator was at large.

The local newspaper Solingen Tageblatt reported on its website that the attack occurred at a festival to honour the city’s 650 years.