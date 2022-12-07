Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

German police seek help in solving bull sperm heist

AP
Quick Read
Bull sperm was stolen from a German farm. Photo / Supplied

Bull sperm was stolen from a German farm. Photo / Supplied

Police in western Germany are appealing for help in cracking a potentially very cold case.

Authorities say about 60 containers of bull sperm were stolen from a farm in the town of Olfen, 90km northeast of Cologne, late Monday or early Tuesday.

Police said in a statement on Wednesday that while it’s unclear how the rustle happened, the precious cargo needs to be supercooled with liquid nitrogen at –196 Celsius degrees so it isn’t spoiled.

Read More

They are seeking tips from the public that might lead to the recovery of the sperm, which was intended for artificial insemination.

Latest from World