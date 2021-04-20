George Floyd murder trial: Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on three charges

George Floyd murder trial: Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder. Video / Sky News

The jury has found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd.

The 12 jurors found him guilty on all charges - second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The maximum sentence for second-degree unintentional murder is imprisonment of not more than 40 years. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is imprisonment of not more than 25 years. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years and/or US$20,000.

President Joe Biden said earlier he was "praying the verdict is the right verdict". He said he believed the case, which had gone to the jury and put the nation on edge, was "overwhelming."

A protester carries a portrait of George Floyd during a protest march around the Hennepin County Government Centre. Photo / AP

Biden told reporters he was only weighing in on the trial into the death of Floyd, who died with Chauvin's knee on his neck, because the jury in the case had been sequestered. He said he called Floyd's family on Monday to offer prayers and " can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they're feeling".

"They're a good family and they're calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is," Biden said a few hours before the verdict was to be announced. "I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it's overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now."