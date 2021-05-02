Website of the Year

World

From the past, a chilling warning about the extremists of the present

9 minutes to read
Protesters waiting for Trump to speak on January 6. Some stormed the Capitol that day, a high-profile example of growing extremism across the country. Photo / Jason Andrew, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Neil MacFarquhar

Almost four decades after officials dismantled the Order, a violent far-right group, experts see echoes in the far right of today.

They robbed an armoured car outside a sprawling Seattle shopping mall.

They bombed a

