A court trying a Frenchman charged with drugging his wife and enlisting dozens of strangers to rape her screened videos of the abuse to the public on Friday, to challenge several co-defendants who denied knowing she was unconscious during their actions.
The judge in the southern city of Avignon had nine videos and several photographs of the abuse of Gisele Pelicot shown in the courtroom and an adjoining public chamber, involving seven of the 50 men accused alongside her husband Dominique Pelicot.
Present in the courtroom herself, Gisele Pelicot looked at her telephone during the hour and a half of screenings, while her ex-husband in the dock covered his eyes and several of his co-defendants watched themselves on the screen or stared at the floor.
Gisele Pelicot has insisted on the trial being open to the public to draw attention to the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse, and had called for the lifting of restrictions on the screening of the images.
Reversing an earlier decision to keep the screenings behind closed doors, Judge Roger Arata accepted a request by her lawyers for the public to be present when the images were shown.