They were found guilty of “participating in an extremist group” after being arrested last year.

The trial proceeded behind closed doors at Moscow’s Nagatinsky district court with only the sentencing open to the media, as has become typical for political cases in Russia amid its Ukraine offensive.

Around 100 supporters, journalists and Western diplomats came to the court for the verdicts.

Supporters cheered and clapped as the defendants were led in and out and one shouted: “You are the pride of Russia!”

“They will all appeal” their sentences, said Ivan Novikov, the lawyer defending Kriger.

“The sentence is unlawful and unjust,” said a second lawyer for Kriger, Yelena Sheremetyeva.

“No evidence was presented that these guys committed any crimes, their guilt was not proven,” Gabov’s lawyer Irina Biryukova said.

Convicted for ‘doing their job’

The press secretary of Navalny’s widow Yulia, Kira Yarmysh, wrote on X that the journalists were convicted simply “for doing their job”.

“Antonina, Artem, Sergei and Konstantin are real journalists and just honest, brave people. They should be released immediately,” she wrote.

Germany’s foreign ministry said on X that the sentences showed that “in Putin’s Russia, the freedom of the press enshrined in the Constitution is worth nothing”.

Since Navalny’s still unexplained death in an Arctic prison last year, Russian authorities have heavily targeted his family and associates.

In January, three lawyers who had defended him in court were sentenced to several years in prison.

Moscow has also escalated its decade-long crackdown on independent media amid its military offensive on Ukraine.

Shortly after ordering troops into Ukraine in 2022, Moscow passed sweeping military censorship laws that ban criticism of its army, forcing most of the country’s independent media to leave the country.

The journalists sentenced on Tuesday (local time) rejected the charges of being associated with an extremist group.

Kravtsova, 34, is a photographer who worked for the independent SOTAvision outlet and uses the pen name Antonina Favorskaya.

She had covered Navalny’s trials for two years and filmed his last appearance via video-link in court just two days before his death.

Video correspondents Gabov and Karelin are accused of preparing photos and video material for Navalny’s social media channels.

Both had worked at times with international outlets — Gabov with Reuters and Karelin with the Associated Press and Deutsche Welle.

Kriger, 24, the youngest among the accused, covered political trials and protests for SOTAvision.

After the verdict, he said in court: “Everything will be fine. Everything will change. Those who sentenced me will be sitting here instead of me.”

-Agence France-Presse